'First Leaves in Space', Says ISRO After Cowpea Seeds Sprouted (See Pic)

Cowpea seeds, which were taken into orbit by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), recently sprouted and germinated their first leaves in space, said ISRO on Monday, December 6. It can be recalled that the cowpea seeds had a couple of days ago successfully sprouted in space.

"Leaves have emerged! 🌱 VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) aboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 achieves a milestone as cowpea sprouts unveil their first leaves in space," said ISRO in a post on X.

The CROPS payload was developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and is envisioned as a multi-phase platform to develop and evolve ISRO’s capabilities for growing and sustaining flora in extraterrestrial environments.

A five to seven-day experiment is planned to demonstrate seed germination and plant sustenance until the two-leaf stage in a microgravity environment, ISRO had said prior to the launch. The experiment plans to grow eight cowpea seeds in a closed-box environment with active thermal control. The CROPS payload was part of the 24 payloads flown on the PSLV-C60 SpaDeX mission’s PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-4) on December 30, 2024.