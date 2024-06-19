First major reshuffle of bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 19 In the first major reshuffle of senior bureaucrats after N. Chandrababu Naidu assumed office as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, at least 19 IAS officers were transferred on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the transfer orders.

At least three bureaucrats, who were considered close to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, were not given new postings and were directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). They are Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Y. Srilakshmi (1988 batch), Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Excise), Rajat Bhargava (1990 batch) and Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash (1994 batch).

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad (1991 batch), was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, in place of Shashi Bhushan Kumar (1996 batch), who was posted as Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Department.

AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) VC and MD D. Muralidhar Reddy (2006 batch) was transferred and directed to report to the GAD for further posting.

Special Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal (1993 batch) was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. Budithi Rajsekhar (1992 batch) was posted as Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department, in place of Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (1993 batch), who was posted as Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Factories, Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services Department.

M. Hari Jawaharlal (2005 batch), who held the post, was transferred.

