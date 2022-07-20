First minister resigns from Yogi government, make serious alligations against BJP

There was a stir with the reports of great unrest in the Yogi government's cabinet. Three ministers were said to be preparing to resign. The first minister has resigned on this. Water Resources Minister Dinesh Khatik sent his resignation directly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Khatik has made a serious allegation that being a Dalit, he is not getting due respect from the authorities. He is also said to have sent a copy of his resignation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Raj Bhavan. Khatik Hai is the Minister of State for Water Resources.

Khatik has alleged that there has been huge corruption in the transfers of officials. If information was sought from the authorities in this regard, it was also not given. The Chief Secretary even cut the phone. He has also alleged massive corruption in the Namami Gange scheme.

According to the sources, Khatik has complained in his letter to Amit Shah that he has not received any work as the Minister of State so far. It has been alleged that no action has been taken on any of the orders given by me, and no information about the plans of the department has been given. The party has not disclosed Khatik's resignation yet. The resignation was also not accepted.