First session of the 18th UP assembly begins, opposition protested with placards on various issues

The first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday amidst uproar by the opposition. The proceedings of the assembly of the legislature began at 11 am with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel. But even before the commencement of the address, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs came to the middle of the house carrying banners and posters and started raising slogans. In the midst of this noise, Anandiben Patel started reading the speech. He mentioned various achievements of the state government.

Opposition members were holding placards and banners on various issues, including restoration of old pensions, laws, order, and the problem of stray cattle. It is also the budget session of the state legislature. In this, the budget is likely to be presented on May 26. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of UP is starting from today. I welcome all the elected members. The state budget for 2022-23 will be presented on 26 May. The government is ready to discuss and respond to issues that will be raised by the members of the Legislative Assembly.



In his address, the Governor said that work is being done on the Defense Corridor at a rapid pace in Uttar Pradesh, special emphasis is on self-employment schemes in the state, setting up of small enterprises and MSMEs are being emphasized, Purvanchal Express from Lucknow to Ghazipur. He said that apart from this, the government has cleared the sugarcane price due to the farmers, 20 irrigation projects were completed, work was done to improve the air service in the state, five international airports were constructed, Asia's largest airport was built at Jewar. going and the field of defense production important steps have been taken in this regards.