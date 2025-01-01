First Sunrise of 2025: Videos of Rising Sun From Different Cities of India Go Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 1, 2025 07:58 AM2025-01-01T07:58:45+5:302025-01-01T08:01:17+5:30

First Sunrise of 2025: Videos of Rising Sun From Different Cities of India Go Viral

As the world, including India, enters the New Year, visuals of the first sunrise of 2025 have surfaced on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The first sunrise is being celebrated across India, with many offering prayers to the Sun God.

Visuals From Pune

Visuals From Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

Visuals From Gateway of India

News agency ANI has shared several videos from different cities, including Mumbai, Madurai, Chennai, Kochi, and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. The captured images showcase hues of orange, light blue, and dark pink reflecting over seas and mountains, creating stunning visuals.

Sunrise from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand

Sunrise in Kochi

Sunrise in Madurai

Sunrise in Chennai

Sunrise Visuals From Bhubaneswar

In Mussoorie, the sunrise was seen between two mountains, while in Mumbai, a video recorded at the Gateway of India shows the Sun rising over the sea. In Pune, the early morning Sun appeared in a striking reddish hue. Meanwhile, visuals of the first sunrise of 2025 from Shimla present a unique and mesmerising sight.

