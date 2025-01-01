First Sunrise of 2025: Videos of Rising Sun From Different Cities of India Go Viral

As the world, including India, enters the New Year, visuals of the first sunrise of 2025 have surfaced on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The first sunrise is being celebrated across India, with many offering prayers to the Sun God.

Visuals From Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025, from Pune. pic.twitter.com/nMB4auGB6G — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Visuals From Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025, from near Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VjzfX3vYzk — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Visuals From Gateway of India

News agency ANI has shared several videos from different cities, including Mumbai, Madurai, Chennai, Kochi, and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. The captured images showcase hues of orange, light blue, and dark pink reflecting over seas and mountains, creating stunning visuals.

Sunrise from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand

, | Uttarakhand | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Mussoorie.



Visuals from Lal Tibba. pic.twitter.com/jVw014MOtI — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Sunrise in Kochi

#WATCH | Kerala | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Kochi. pic.twitter.com/wM0gyWQHWX — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Sunrise in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Madurai. pic.twitter.com/iyTwkFjoqm — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Sunrise in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Chennai.



Visuals from Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/jW67VD1T6V — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

#WATCH | Odisha | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/dlCVmX4bHA — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Sunrise Visuals From Bhubaneswar

In Mussoorie, the sunrise was seen between two mountains, while in Mumbai, a video recorded at the Gateway of India shows the Sun rising over the sea. In Pune, the early morning Sun appeared in a striking reddish hue. Meanwhile, visuals of the first sunrise of 2025 from Shimla present a unique and mesmerising sight.