First suspected Monkeypox case of Telangana tests negative after initial symptoms

A man in Telangana suspected of carrying the monkeypox virus has tested negative, news agency ANI said Wednesday citing sources. The 40-year-old man from Kamareddy district had returned from a trip to Kuwait on July 6 and began to show symptoms on Sunday.

On July 23 he was admitted to a private hospital in the district after developing rashes. On noticing possible symptoms, he was then shifted to another hospital in the district. A sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune while the man was kept in an isolation ward.India has so far reported four cases of the monkeypox virus - three in Kerala, and one in Delhi.

