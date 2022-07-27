First suspected Monkeypox case of Telangana tests negative after initial symptoms
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2022 01:11 PM 2022-07-27T13:11:41+5:30 2022-07-27T13:12:07+5:30
A man in Telangana suspected of carrying the monkeypox virus has tested negative, news agency ANI said Wednesday citing sources. The 40-year-old man from Kamareddy district had returned from a trip to Kuwait on July 6 and began to show symptoms on Sunday.
On July 23 he was admitted to a private hospital in the district after developing rashes. On noticing possible symptoms, he was then shifted to another hospital in the district. A sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune while the man was kept in an isolation ward.India has so far reported four cases of the monkeypox virus - three in Kerala, and one in Delhi.