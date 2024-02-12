First UPI Transaction Conducted by an Indian National in Mauritius - Video

India's Digital Payments Connectivity with Mauritius and Sri Lanka was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth via video conferencing. During the event, the first Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transaction was conducted by an Indian national in Mauritius. Additionally, India introduced RuPay Card services in Mauritius as part of this initiative.

The historic UPI transaction in Sri Lanka occurred in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, and Sri Lankan President Ranil, who attended the virtual ceremony.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | First UPI transaction conducted by an Indian national in Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/AUoxvEvqqG — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

The UPI services, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enable instant real-time bank transactions through mobile phones. Moreover, RuPay is an Indian-based card payment network widely accepted at various points of sale, ATMs, and online platforms worldwide.