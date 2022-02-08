Fishermen, energy security, tourism in focus in India-Sri Lanka talks

New Delhi, Feb 8 External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his visiting Sri Lankan counterpart, Prof. G.L. Peiris, with the issues of fishermen, energy security, and tourism taking the centre stage.

'"We will mark 75 years of our independence and diplomatic relations in a suitable way. Productive talks with Sri Lankan FM G.L. Peiris. Exchanged views on the fishermen issue and agreed that bilateral mechanisms should meet early," Jaishankar said after the talks.

The fishermen issue is a long-pending matter between the two countries and the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have raised this several times with the Centre. MPs from these two states have also raised this issue in the Parliament and asked the government to talk with Sri Lanka on this matter.

There have been recent incidents of attacks on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Indian fishermen are arrested from time to time by the Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. As per the available information, 74 and 159 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2020 and 2021 respectively. With sustained diplomatic efforts, India has secured their release. At present, 21 Indian fishermen, arrested along with 2 boats on 31 January 2022 are in Sri Lankan custody. They have been provided consular and legal assistance by the Indian High Commission in Colombo and Consulate in Jaffna, and efforts are on to secure the release of these fishermen too, the government informed the parliament in the current session.

Along with the fishermen issue, both sides also discussed energy security and tourism.

"Recognized the importance of greater tourism for economic recovery. Also noted the importance of P2P linkages through greater connectivity. Discussed economic and investment initiatives that will strengthen Sri Lanka at this time. Also focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka's energy security," tweeted Jaishankar after the meeting.

Jaishankar had held a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on January 15. Both sides agreed on the extension of $400 million to Sri Lanka under the SAARC currency swap arrangement and deferral of ACU settlement of $515.2 million by two months, which would assist Sri Lanka. India also extended a credit facility of $1 billion for importing food, essential items, and medicine and $500 mn for importing fuel from India.

