Fitness influencer dies of 'mystery illness' at 49 after losing 45 kg in a year

Brazilian fitness influencer Adriana Thyssen, known for shedding 100 pounds (45 kg) in just over a year, has died at the age of 49. The news of her untimely demise, shrouded in mystery, was shared by her cousin on the Instagram page of her plus-size sportswear boutique, Drika Store. "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we, the Drika Blog and Drika Store team and family, announce the untimely passing of our beloved Drika," read the heartfelt message. "In this moment of profound sorrow, we humbly request everyone's prayers and compassion."

Thyssen died on September 17 at her residence in Uberlândia, situated to the south of Brasília. While her family has not yet disclosed the precise cause of her death. Thyssen's claim to fame was her remarkable weight loss journey, which she consistently shared with her following of over six lakh on Instagram. Her path to internet stardom was rooted in personal struggles with weight issues since childhood, which ultimately spiralled into a harrowing battle against drug addiction and depression. Thyssen openly discussed her struggles on various talk shows. "I was sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss of my own life," lamented the social media sensation, who, by the age of 39, had reached a weight of over 220 pounds (around 100 kg).Thyssen then embarked on a weight loss journey that encompassed a balanced diet and a rigorous exercise regimen. The results were astounding, with the fitness enthusiast shedding nearly 80 pounds in the initial eight months and an additional 20 pounds in the following seven months, as reported by Jam Press.