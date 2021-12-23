Five arrested in Assam for ivory smuggling

A joint team of police and CRPF personnel has apprehended five persons for smuggling ivory and seized two elephant tusks from their possessions at Assam's Madulijar village on Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted jointly by Howly Police Station, Barpeta Road Police Station, and the 10th Battalion of CRPF personnel. One car and three mobile phones were also seized from them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor