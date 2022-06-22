Five booked for killing 21-year-old in Delhi

Delhi Police have booked five people for killing a 21-year-old person by beating him in the national capital following a quarrel, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 1.30 am on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday about a quarrel in the PS Adarsh Nagar area.

On receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot in Meel wala Park in Delhi's Azadpur and found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased was identified as Ritik (21), a resident of Railway line Azadpur. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that five people beat him up and fled from the spot.

Taking up the investigation, the police identified all the persons by analysing the CCTV footage and started conducting raids at all the possible hideouts.

An FIR has been registered against all the five persons under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in Adarsh Nagar.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

