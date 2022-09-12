Five convicts threaten women counsel in UP

Agra, Sep 12 Five convicts have been booked for allegedly threatening a woman additional district government counsel (ADGC), Crime, with dire consequences.

A case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at New Agra police station against five people who were given life imprisonment in a case in which the ADGC was representing the prosecution.

Madhu Sharma is the additional district government counsel (ADGC) Crime in the court of the additional district and session judge (court No. 28) in Agra.

She was representing the prosecution on behalf of the state in a case against accused Alkendra, Balkendra, Annu, Monu and Aniruddh.

These accused were booked by the Bah police and were given life imprisonment in the case on September 2.

"While moving out of court on September 2 after being convicted by the court, these accused threatened me with dire consequences for pressing the case in an effective manner," alleged ADGC Madhu Sharma in her complaint registered at the New Agra police station.

In her FIR, she expressed apprehension for herself and her family because the accused are among the top 10 criminals of the district.

Inspector Deepak Chandra Dixit said, "The case has been registered and investigations are underway."

