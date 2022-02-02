Five die after consuming adulterated toddy in Andhra's East Godavari

At least five villagers died after consuming adulterated toddy in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, informed Narendra Prasad, Sub-inspector of police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the adulterated toddy was taken from a tree identified as Caryota Urens, locally known as Jeeluga tree today at Lododdi village of Rajavommangi Mandal area in the East Godavari district.

"All the five people died after consuming the locally made toddy. The tree was identified as Jeeluga tree, from which the locals used to tap toddy," Prasad told ANI.

Police informed that the five deceased have been identified as Lavaraju (25), Sugrivu (65), Sarveswara Rao (50), Gangaraju (35), and Yesubabu (23).

He said that the police are investigating the case and the facts behind adulteration could be established later.

( With inputs from ANI )

