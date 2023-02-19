Five including nine-year-old killed after car collides with truck in Andhra

Five people including a nine-year-old girl were killed in a fatal road accident on Saturday in the Medarametla area of the Bapatala district of Andhra Pradesh when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck.

According to police, the five went to offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Sopiral of Chinaganjam Mandal. They participated in the celebrations and started for their home at around 11.30 pm when the car met with the accident.

Three women who were travelling along with a minor girl died including driver Brahmachari.

The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Waheeda Wali (38), Sheikh Ayesha Humerawali (9), Gurujala Jayashree (50), Divya Teja of Gurujala (29), Kondamudi Veera Brahmachari (22).

They were travelling back in their car to their hometown in Guntur.

The front part of the car was severely damaged in the accident which took place between 12 midnight and 1 o'clock.

A case has been registered and police is conducting an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor