Five killed, 2 injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

By IANS | Published: May 12, 2022 11:39 AM 2022-05-12T11:39:03+5:30 2022-05-12T11:45:23+5:30

Agra, May 12 Five people were killed and two seriously injured when an SUV collided head on with a dumper on Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway on Thursday.

The SUV was en route to Noida when the accident took place.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Noida for treatment while the bodies sent for post-mortem. All of them are natives of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

