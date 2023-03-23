Five killed, 8 injured as bus rams into devotees in U'khand

Tanakpur, March 23 Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Thursday.

According to sources, the people all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries.

