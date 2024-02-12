Five killed as car hits bus on Yamuna e-way in Mathura

Mathura, Feb 12 Five persons were charred to death on Monday after their car collided hit a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8 am in the Mahavan police station area after a car hit the bus from behind, after which both the vehicles caught fire.

One victim has been identified, who is from Shikohabad in Firozabad.

A Mathura police spokesperson said, "The details of other deceased are being collected and from where they were coming and how the car caught fire is also being investigated."

The police said the bus was coming from Gaya in Bihar and going towards Delhi when the accident took place.

"There were around 55 passengers on the bus. None of the bus passenger suffered any serious injuries. They jumped out safely. However, those sitting in the car could not come out as its doors got locked," added the police spokesperson.

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot after the accident.

