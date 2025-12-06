Five killed as two cars collide in TN's Ramanathapuram

Chennai, Dec 6 Five people were killed and seven others injured on Saturday after two cars collided near Keelakarai in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.

Officials fear the death toll may climb as some of the injured remain in a serious state.

According to police, one of the vehicles was carrying Ayyappa pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh bound for Rameswaram, while the other was headed toward Iraavadi.

The impact left both cars mangled, prompting a swift response after locals alerted emergency services.

Preliminary investigation suggests that driver fatigue or drowsiness may have contributed, a danger often heightened during late-night or early-morning travel.

Authorities have launched a full-scale inquiry to determine the exact cause.

The tragedy has come just days after other fatal accidents shook the state.

In the most recent major crash, two government buses collided head-on near Sivaganga district, resulting in 11 deaths - among them women and a child - and leaving more than 20 injured.

Another accident between private buses in the Tenkasi district killed at least six people, including five women, with several more injured.

These new tragedies come against the backdrop of a persistently high rate of road fatalities in Tamil Nadu, which recorded 18,347 deaths in 2023 and 18,074 in 2024, despite a modest reduction.

The cluster of fatalities has rekindled concern among officials, safety experts and the public.

High-speed highways, especially those linking pilgrimage sites or industrial zones, remain particular hotspots.

Overspeeding, fatigue, inadequate rest breaks, and nighttime travel were causes in many recent crashes, underscoring systemic vulnerabilities.

In response, the state government has announced intensified driver-safety training, stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and increased patrols along risky stretches. With the pilgrimage season underway and many travelling long distances at odd hours, authorities have urged motorists to avoid late-night driving, take frequent rest breaks and follow traffic regulations closely.

Stronger enforcement and safer driving habits are no longer optional; they are vital.

