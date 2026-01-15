Five killed as two vehicles collide near Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 15 In a devastating incident, five individuals perished in a head-on collision between a loading vehicle and a tractor-trolley in the Berasia police station area, near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Narela region of the Berasia constituency, as reported by local authorities. The victims, residents of Vidisha and Sironj districts, were en route to Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) for a holy dip in the Narmada River the following day, a common pilgrimage during auspicious occasions.

According to the police investigation, the loading vehicle carrying the pilgrims rammed into the oncoming tractor-trolley, leading to immediate fatalities and severe injuries to more than 12 others.

The crash site was chaotic, with emergency services rushing to extricate survivors and transport them to Berasia Hospital.

Eyewitness accounts suggest poor visibility or possible speeding may have contributed, though official probes are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Road accidents in rural Madhya Pradesh often stem from overloaded vehicles, inadequate infrastructure, and lax enforcement of traffic rules, highlighting a broader safety concern in the state.

Local BJP MLA Vishnu Khatri, representing the Berasia-Bhopal Assembly, responded swiftly. Upon learning of the tragedy, he visited the hospital to meet the injured and their families.

In a statement on X, Khatri expressed profound grief: "Upon receiving information about the tragic road accident in the Narela area of Berasia constituency, which resulted in the untimely death of 5 people and injuries to many citizens, I immediately reached Berasia Hospital and met with the injured. I have given necessary instructions to the doctors and officials for better and proper treatment of the injured. In this hour of grief, I stand with the affected families with complete sensitivity and strength."

This accident underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures, such as better lighting, speed limits, and vehicle regulations in pilgrimage routes.

Community leaders have called for awareness campaigns to prevent such losses. The bereaved families, hailing from modest backgrounds, now face immense emotional and financial strain. Authorities have assured compensation and support under state schemes for road accident victims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor