Five killed, dozen injured in jeep-truck collision in Rajasthan

Five people were killed and a dozen others were injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the Ladnun Highway near Rajasthan's Burari village while the victims and deceased were returning from Ramdevra.

According to the SDM of Jayal, Sunil Kumar, the people who died on the spot were identified as the residents of Abawas village in the Sikar region of Ringas - Phholchand (40), Rohitash (25), Kaushalya (25), Rukma (7), and Hemraj (7).

Among the people injured were Vishnudutt, Sualal, Kanhaiya Lal, Rajesh, Ramavtar, Ravindra, Sanjana Devi, Shankar Lal, Yoga, Chauthi Devi, Ravindra, and one more, whose identity is yet to be ascertained

The injured persons were taken to the JLN Hospital in Nagaur while the ones severely injured were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

