Five killed in Andhra road accident

Amaravati, Feb 19 Five persons including three women were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred when a car overturned after hitting the road divider on Medarametla bypass on the highway in Bapatla district. The car was then hit by a truck.

The deceased include wife and daughter of sub-inspector of police Shaik Samandar Vali.

According to police, the car was heading towards Guntur from Ongole. The driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the divider. The car overturned and fell on the other side of the road. A truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the car.

All five occupants of the car died on the spot.

According to police, the SI Vali had taken his wife, daughter and two women of the neighbouring family with him while going for duty at Tirunala in Chinnaganjam. After darshan at a Shiva temple, the SI asked the car driver to drop them back at Addanki.

The deceased were identified as Wahida (39), Ayesha (9), G. Vijayasri (50), G. Divya Teja (27) and driver Brahmachari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor