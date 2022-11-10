Five killed in firecracker factory explosion in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Published: November 10, 2022
Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 : As many as five people were killed in an explosion that occurred in a private firecracker factory near Usilambatti in Madurai today, said the Superintendent of Police, Madurai. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
