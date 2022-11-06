Five-member SIT constituted to probe Sudhir Suri's assassination case

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the Sudhir Suri assassination case, Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh said on Sunday.

Accused Sandeep Saini has been arrested on the spot and his weapon was recovered.

While addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police had a word with SIT team about this case and said that the investigation should be carefully undertaken."

Earlier on Sunday, people gathered outside the residence of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri for his last rites.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot in Amritsar on Friday.

After the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, security arrangements were tightened in Ludhiana and other places. However, there was no effect of the Punjab Bandh call on Saturday and the markets are open as usual.

A large number of Shiv Sena leaders had gone from Ludhiana to Amritsar for the last rites of Sudhir Suri.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons.

"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons have been recovered," Arun Pal Singh, commissioner of Police, Amritsar had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

