Five of family killed in road accident in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), May 24 Five members of a family, including two children, died after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday morning.

The family was on its way to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said: "Ten members of a family were travelling in the SUV that hit a truck parked along the highway, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot."

Four others were injured who are undergoing treatment at the medical college in Meerut.

The district magistrate said that he, along with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, was supervising rescue operations.

