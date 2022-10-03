Five people killed, 60 injured after fire broke out at Durga Puja Pandal

At least five people were killed and more than 60 injuries in a large fire that broke out at a Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh lats night.

The fire broke at around 9 pm when aarti was being performed at the pandal, police said, adding that an electric short circuit may have caused the fire.

Around 150 people were inside the pandal at the time of the incident, police said, adding that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said the fire broke out at around 9:30 pm on Sunday when a halogen light at the pandal overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire. Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent, added further.

The cause of the fire was ascertained by a special probe team constituted by Additional Director General Ram Kumar, the district magistrate said. Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said an FIR has been lodged at Aurai police station.

