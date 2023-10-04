Flash floods in Sikkim another reminder for being more sensitive to local ecologies: Jairam

New Delhi, Oct 4 Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday condoled the death of people who lost their lives in the flash floods in Teesta river in Sikkim.

He said that it is yet another reminder of how we must learn to be more sensitive to local ecologies while planning for and executing hydel projects especially in fragile areas.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ramesh who is also the Congress General Secretary Communication in-charge said: “The flash floods on the Teesta in Sikkim that have taken the lives of a number of people including army personnel is most anguishing. The nation grieves at this tragedy. It is yet another reminder of how we must learn to be more sensitive to local ecologies while planning for and executing hydel projects especially in fragile areas.”

He said that I don’t wish to say more at this painful moment except to recall my insistence as Minister on cumulative, comprehensive and credible environmental impact assessments before embarking on building dams.

“It is a tough call but hard decisions sometimes are called for to avoid such disasters. But we never seem to learn,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

His remarks came after a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the floods started around 1.30 a.m. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.

Flash floods in Sikkim were compounded by release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

