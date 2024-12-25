‘Flights Not CAT III Compliant May Be Affected’: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Delhi Airport on Wednesday, December 25, issued an advisory stating that flight not compliant with Category III (CAT III) may be affected due to fog. Meanwhile, the authorities have advised passengers to contact their airline for the latest flight updates.

"Flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected and the passengers are requested to contact the airline for updated flight information," Delhi Airport advisory reads.

The airport said, “While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.”

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of the Capital on Christmas Eve (Watch Video).

A thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the National Captial in the morning as the temperature dipped to 9 degrees Celsius with a possibility of dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The overall AQI in the national capital stood at 334 under the ‘very poor’ category at 6m today.

"The weather is very cold. The pollution is also increasing. This may result in breathing problems. The government should take steps in this regard...," said Deepak Pandey, a local at India Gate.