Flights suspended at Srinagar airport due to fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 13 As J&K's Srinagar city and its adjoining areas received snowfall on Friday, flight operations at Srinagar International airport were suspended.

Airport officials said flight operations from Srinagar airport have been suspended since 10 a.m. today due to continuing snowfall and poor visibility.

"AirAsia, Indigo, SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara have cancelled all their remaining flights to and from the Srinagar airport today," officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor