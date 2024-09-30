Flood situation alarming in Bihar, admits minister

Patna, Sep 30 Bihar Disaster Management Minister Santosh Kumar Suman acknowledged on Monday that the flood situation in Bihar is alarming which is posing a significant concern for the state government.

In response to the worsening conditions, the government is considering taking help from the Indian Air Force for rescue operations and distributing food packets to the affected areas.

“As of Monday, 29 districts in Bihar are affected by floods and water logging. Among these, 16 districts are impacted by rising water levels in the Ganga and its tributaries, while 13 districts in North Bihar are mainly affected by floodwaters released from Nepal,” Suman said.

He confirmed that five embankments have already been breached due to the increased water levels in the Ganga and its tributaries till Monday at 10 am.

“The state government is on high alert, monitoring the situation closely and working to mitigate the impact of the disaster on affected communities. The situation remains critical, with ongoing efforts to manage the flood crisis,” the minister said.

Suman has admitted the severity of the flood situation, particularly in North Bihar, where breaches in embankments have resulted in several villages being submerged and isolated.

“These villages have essentially turned into islands, completely cut off from the mainland. The magnitude of this natural disaster is unprecedented and has not been experienced in a long time,” the minister said.

He added that the state government may consider the deployment of Indian Air Force helicopters for rescue operations and the distribution of essential supplies like food to those stranded in remote areas.

“The government is arranging an adequate number of boats to assist in relief efforts,” the minister said.

Suman said that the teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working tirelessly under the supervision of district magistrates to provide assistance. Local officials are closely monitoring the embankments to prevent further breaches and damage.

He emphasised the importance of public cooperation, urging residents of the affected areas to follow the instructions of disaster management officials to ensure their safety.

“The government is actively coordinating with officials to arrange more boats and maintain constant communication with local authorities to address the evolving crisis,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor