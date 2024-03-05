FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Bihar to attend credit outreach event

Patna, March 5 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here on Tuesday for a day-long visit to distribute Rs 1349.52 crore loans under nine central government schemes.

These schemes include PM Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Agriculture infrastructure development programme, PM Swanidhi and others.

The Credit Outreach programme was being held in Jay Prakash Narayan University in the Chhapra city later in the day.

Nirmala Sitharaman was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other leaders of BJP at the Patna airport. After reaching Patna, she went to the government guest house and later will go to Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran.

The Finance Minister will also address a gathering in Chhapra.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Chhapra MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal and other leaders will also attend the Credit Outreach programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor