FM's 'India @ 100' doesn't address 'India @ 75' woes of salaried class

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that the Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and provide a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years, from 'India at 75' to 'India at 100'. She called the 25 years as the 'amrit kaal

