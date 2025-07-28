Focus on customer experience, revenue generation: Minister Scindia at BSNL meet

New Delhi, July 28 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials met Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday and informed him about the public telecom company's expansion plans.

The 4G expansion and rollout in multiple telecom circles, introduction of IFTV for FTTH and BiTV for mobile customers, platforms for next-generation infotainment and BSNL National Wi-Fi Roaming (a nationwide Wi-Fi roaming service for customers) were some of the upcoming initiatives discussed, an official statement said.

Among other initiatives are tailored BSNL VPN services and bundled packages for enterprise and government clients, CNPN projects (private network initiatives) for high-reliability connectivity in mission-critical infrastructure and a spam-free network.

The discussions focused on strengthening BSNL’s role in the telecom sector, accelerating infrastructure rollout, and enhancing citizen-centric service delivery, the statement further said.

Wide-ranging discussions were held on improving network performance, customer service delivery, and organisational modernisation. This comprehensive dialogue reinforced BSNL’s positioning as a consumer-centric telecom service provider with a clear mandate of “Revenue First” targets across all business units.

According to BSNL’s financial data, the company posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25, making it the second consecutive profitable quarter after nearly two decades.

This followed a Rs 262 crore profit in the October–December quarter—marking the first profit for the company in 18 years. The government had earlier announced multiple financial revival packages for BSNL, amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore, as part of its mission to revive the struggling public sector unit.

Earlier this month, Scindia had said that India’s first fully indigenous 4G network has now been implemented across the country.

“BSNL is now fully prepared to serve customers with a robust, indigenous 4G network. This is not just a revival, it's a reinvention of BSNL’s role in India's digital future,” the Union Minister said.

