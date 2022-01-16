Following ICMR guidelines, says Satyendar Jain on less Covid tests

New Delhi, Jan 16 Regarding less Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said "we are following ICMR guidelines".

Addressing the media, Jain said: "Less number of tests does not reduce the number of Covid cases. Tests are being done in accordance with the ICMR protocol."

The Minister added that Delhi is conducting around 60,000 to 1 lakh tests everyday as per the ICMR guidelines.

"ICMR must have made the guidelines thoughtfully," he added.

Delhi is likely to report a further reduction in the number of daily Covid cases for a third consecutive day on Sunday, Jain said, adding that there might be 17,000 fresh infections.

He also underlined that the infection rate will also decline.

Jain emphasized that ongoing restrictions like the night and weekend curfew have started yielding results as less numbers of Covid cases are being reported in national capital.

"The cases have started declining from the last three days in the city now. We will observe the daily trajectory for three-four more days," Jain said while he was asked on easing the curbs.

He also pointed out that most of the patients who died of Covid were comorbid or unvaccinated.

As India on Sunday marked the first anniversary of its Covid vaccination drive,Jain said the capital city has administered the first dose to its entire eligible population, while around 80 per cent were fully vaccinated.

He appealed that those who have not taken their vaccines to get it without any further delay.

