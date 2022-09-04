Foreign nationals arrested in Goa for overstaying

Panaji, Sep 4 The police in Goa have arrested 4 foreign national women for overstaying in India, an official said on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, a combing operation was conducted at Anjuna on late Saturday evening at a residence, during which 4 foreign national women were found to be staying without valid visa and passport

The accused persons have been identified as Mwanamanko Said, 40; Tanzanian national, Roshan Kayirah, 31, from Uganda; Subira Maliku, 25, Tanzanian national, and Edith Nampija, 25, from Uganda.

Police said that the accused persons have been arrested under section 14 of Foreigners Act.

Police are further investigating the case.

