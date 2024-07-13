Foreign powers tried to stop BJP from coming to power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jaipur, July 13 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday said that foreign powers did their best to "stop" Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming to power for a third time.

“Foreign powers interfered in Lok Sabha elections. These powers tried all ways and means to ensure that the BJP government doesn’t get elected at the Centre for the third time,” Chouhan said while addressing the BJP’s State Working Committee meeting in Jaipur.

BJP Election in Charge and National Vice President Vinay Sahastrabuddhe also supported the Union Minister’s remarks, saying that the BJP got fewer seats due to interference of foreign powers who played a "role" in the elections.

“Foreign powers and the opposition’s fake narrative on the reservation issue were two things due to which we got fewer seats. We got around 60 to 65 seats less, which is painful,” he said.

In Rajasthan, the BJP lost 11 seats out of 25 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma told party workers to work hard as their work is being monitored.

“You all are also being monitored by the organisation. Your work is also being monitored. I was also one amongst you till recently,” the Chief Minister said.

