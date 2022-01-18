Former Andhra CM Naidu tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and have quarantined himself at home.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said in a tweet.

As per the state government's data, 4,108 new cases and 696 recoveries were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

With this new cases, the active cases stand at 30,182 in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

