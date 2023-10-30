Former Assam minister Sarat Barkataki passes away at 86

Guwahati, Oct 30 Former Congress Minister in Assam and senior party leader Sarat Barkataki passed away here on Monday morning at the age of 86.

Barkataki was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), according to authorities.

The senior leader represented the Sonari Assembly constituency in the Jorhat district as an MLA for 25 years.

During the last term of late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Barkataki also held the position of Minister of Education.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on his X handle, "I am saddened to hear of the passing away of senior politician, former Minister of Government of Assam, Mr. Sharat Barkatki. He is a skilled politician and a man of clean personality. I learned many things from him as a colleague for many years. His death is a great loss to the political spectrum of Assam."

"I pray to God for the eternal peace of the veteran politician and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The funeral will be held with full state dignity," he added.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah also offered his condolences on X. "The death of Barkataki is a great loss to our party. I pray for the peace of his soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor