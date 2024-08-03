Former Bengal Raj Bhavan staff appeals for return of her papers from office locker

Kolkata, Aug 3 A former temporary staffer of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, who filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police against Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Saturday made an appeal to the authorities to allow her to collect her documents from the office locker allotted during service.

Raj Bhavan insiders said that the woman has submitted the application at the communication office of the Governor’s house.

Insiders said she had already collected her personal belongings from the staff quarters at the Raj Bhavan allotted to her during service.

Now she has made a fresh bid for collecting documents that are reportedly still in the office locker allotted to her.

Sources said that it is yet to be decided whether the former employee will be allowed to enter the Raj Bhavan premises or not.

The legal aspects in the matter are being looking into, considering that the defamation suit filed by the Governor against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pending in the Calcutta High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor