Former CJI Gavai to grace session of ‘Samvidhan at 75’ grand finale conference

New Delhi, Nov 24 To mark the grand finale of the nationwide year-long commemoration of 75 Years of the Adoption of the Constitution of India (Samvidhan at 75), the Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, is set to organise a prestigious National Conference on November 26 2025 at Bhim Hall, Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) which will be graced with the presence of former CJI B.R. Gavai.

The Conference, themed “The Living Constitution: 75 Years of Democracy, Dignity and Development,” brings together eminent jurists, distinguished Vice-Chancellors, senior academicians, Dr Ambedkar Chair Professors, researchers, social thinkers, and student delegates from Universities and Institutions across India, the Ministry said in its press note on Monday.

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, will deliver the Chief Guest address over the Valedictory Session marking the culmination of Samvidhan at 75. The Secretary & Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will also grace this event.

The Conference will also feature a special exhibition showcasing rare archival materials, photographs, and documents from the Constitution-making period, offering participants an enriching visual experience of India’s constitutional heritage.

As part of the day’s programme, keynote addresses, thematic lectures, and interactive sessions will provide a comprehensive reflection on India’s democratic journey, the vibrancy of constitutional governance, and the enduring relevance of Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s vision for social justice and inclusive development.

More than 700 participants, including Ambedkar Chair Professors, Assistant Professors, Doctoral Fellows, and final-year University students from New Delhi, are expected to attend the event.

The National Conference reaffirms India’s collective commitment to upholding the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—pillars that continue to shape our democratic and developmental trajectory.

Further, the oath-taking ceremony of the Preamble of the Constitution will also he held covering the officials’ staff of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

