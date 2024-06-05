Former CM Basavraj Bommai Slams Congress' Caste Politics for Disrupting PM Narendra Modi's Development Agenda

In the Lok Sabha elections of the state, BJP won less seats than last time, while Congress's winnings are higher than last time. JDS also won more seats than last time. South India Modi’s campaign in the state has not yielded the expected results. The BJP, which had won 25 constituencies in the last Lok Sabha elections, this time allied with the JDS and ceded three constituencies to the JDS, out of the 25 constituencies contested by the BJP, it has won 17 seats. The Congress party had won only 1 constituency in the last Lok Sabha constituency. However, this time it has increased its strength significantly by taking the lead in 9 constituencies. JDS won in 2 constituencies, i.e., Mandya and Kolar. Former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy (Mandya), Jagadish Shettar (Belgaum), and Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) who contested this election won.

Former CM Basavraj Bommai won the Haveri seat. While replying to the question asked in getting the lesser number of seats than expected in the state the former CM Basavraj Bommai said that in Karnataka, we should have planned well in terms of seat selection. All over India, the campaign was entirely based on the caste or casteist approach of the opposition Congress party and its alliance that disturbed or fractured the vote bank. This approach has torn down the development approach of Narendra Modi.

Answering the question of the “Samvidhan Badal Denge narrative actually hurt the BJP”, Bommai said that Congress tried to misguide the SC/ST and OBCs in a different way. They said “Samvidhan Badal Deinge” or caste census will be done and as per population people will get benefits, so all these narratives have temporarily wiped off the emotions and Congress has got successful in a few states in this LS polls, especially in UP.BJP has lost Ayodhya also, over this Bommai said, the political demography of Gorakhpur, MP constituency is heavily loaded with minorities and other castes. The social structure of the constituency is different from Ayodhya and Ram Mandir. The guarantees of the Congress have played a significant role and also Congress government used the official and money power that impacted our marginal classes. The Congress has acquired 99 seats but the long political journey of India Congress had it enough. With time now Congress is not the same as earlier times and also the number played the internal politics of Congress.