Former Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Now BJP Leader, Granted Nationwide CRPF 'Y+ Escort' Security Cover

On Wednesday, the central government assigned 'Y+' category CRPF security to Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former diplomat who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sandhu, previously India's Ambassador to the US, is preparing to enter the electoral arena in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, standing as a BJP candidate from Punjab's Amritsar constituency. This decision follows Sandhu's recent campaign visit to two villages in Amritsar district, where he encountered protests from local farmers. During his visit, farmers lined the streets, waving black flags and chanting slogans against Sandhu's candidacy as his convoy passed through the villages.

Sandhu responded to the protests by stating, "Democracy guarantees the freedom of expression for everyone.

While protesters exercise their right to dissent, I remain committed to advancing my campaign agenda. We have plans aimed at boosting farmers' income." The protests occurred during Sandhu's roadshow in the Gangomahal and Kallomahal villages, situated within the Ajnala tehsil of Punjab. In accordance with the directives of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the leading force behind the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed three controversial farm laws, farmers have pledged to oppose campaigns by leaders of the saffron party in rural areas of the state. "The saffron party aims to regain power and is currently involved in electioneering. We are determined to vigorously oppose their campaigning in our villages," stated one of the protesting farmers as quoted by NDTV.

