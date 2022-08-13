Former Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel attacked by cows during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was attacked by stray cows on Saturday during a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ yatra. The incident happened in Mehsana district’s Kadi area.Nitin Patel’s foot got injured during the commotion and he was administered first aid on the spot.

A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed a cow rushing past them and security personnel and others coming to Patel’s help.After the incident, Patel had difficulty walking when he stood up. He was taken to a private hospital where X-ray and CT scan showed that he had a minor fracture in his left leg, he told reporters at his residence in Ahmedabad.

“A large number of people had joined in a procession organised by the state BJP at Kadi in Mehsana district to celebrate 75 years of Independence," Patel said. “A Tiranga Yatra had been organised at Kadi where nearly 2,000 people participated. It had completed almost 70 percent of the distance and reached a vegetable market when a cow suddenly came running," Patel said.