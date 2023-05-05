Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda extends support to protesting wrestlers, visits Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday visited Jantar Mantar to extend his support to the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Hooda met the wrestlers at their protest site and condemned the Delhi Police's behaviour against the wrestlers and demanded justice for them. He said the players who need to be in the stadium are forced to sit in protest for getting justice.

"The way they were treated yesterday is condemnable. The players who need to be in the stadium, who brought laurels to the country are forced to sit here, they should be given justice. The matter is Sub-Judice, today Supreme Court has also asked to take statements under Section 164 of CrPC."

"SC has also said that if the wrestlers feel that they were getting denied justice then they can approach HC and the magistrate as well," added the former CM.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had directly targeted the Congress leader Deepender Hooda, son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and had claimed that the girls who have levelled allegations against him belonged to the same 'akhada' led by Deepender Hooda.

While speaking to , Brij Bhushan said, "90 per cent of the athletes and guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families and the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same 'akhada'...The patron of that 'akhada' is Deepender Hooda,".

On Tuesday Deepender Hooda had met wrestlers. He said, "We will stand by our daughters till justice is done. We cannot remain silent when we see such crimes being committed against our daughters."

