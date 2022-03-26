Former Jharkhand DSP Banard Kichingya passes away, CM Hemant Soren pays tribute

Former Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Jharkhand, Banard Kichingya, passed away on Saturday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to the officer and recalled his commitment to the state.

"He was committed to the state even when he was transferred or suspended. I pay my tributes to him on behalf of my family and pray to immortalise his thoughts," Soren said while speaking to the reporters here.

The Chief Minister said that the officer knew Jharkhand well and was an inspiration for the youth.

"Former DSP Banard Kichingya passed away today. People die but their memories are cherished. His demise is like an end of a chapter as an inspiration for the young generation. The kind of affection that he had for Jharkhand and the tribals is not seen anywhere else today. We used to consult him to rectify any confusion regarding any information about the state. A person who knew Jharkhand well and was like a dictionary left us today," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Soren paid his tributes and said that he was a witness of "movement and change" in Jharkhand.

"I am saddened by the passing away of respected Banard Kichingya Sahab ji, a witness to the movement and change of the Jharkhand state. Respected Banard Kichingya ji's affection and dedication towards the people of the state will always inspire us. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear the difficult time of grief," Soren tweeted in Hindi.

