Former Kerala Minister PK Sreemathi robbed on train en route from Bengal to Bihar

Kolkata/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 Former Kerala Health Minister and ex-Kannur Lok Sabha member (2014-19) P.K. Sreemathi was robbed while travelling by train from Kolkata to Bihar to attend a meeting of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), triggering concerns over passenger safety and the response of railway and police authorities.

According to Sreemathi, the incident came to light early on Wednesday morning when she woke up around 5.45 a.m. during the journey to Samastipur, Bihar.

Her handbag, which she said was kept next to her head while sleeping, was missing.

The bag contained around Rs 40,000 in cash, gold jewellery, her mobile phone and important documents.

Her clothes were in a separate bag and were not affected.

Sreemathi said she had spent two days in Kolkata before boarding the train and had never experienced such an incident in her life.

She recalled that several passengers in the compartment had alighted during the early morning hours.

When she realised the bag was missing, she attempted to alert railway staff, but the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was not present.

She informed another railway official, following which the alarm chain was pulled, but no immediate action appeared to follow.

At a subsequent station halt, Sreemathi said she found that a few other passengers were also complaining that their bags had gone missing, suggesting the possibility of an organised theft.

However, she expressed strong dissatisfaction with the initial response from the police, alleging that officers behaved as though the responsibility lay with the passengers themselves.

Disturbed by what she described as an indifferent attitude and the absence of basic security arrangements, Sreemathi contacted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office and spoke to P. Sasi, who alerted the State Police Chief (DGP) to convey her concerns.

Subsequently, senior officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including the DGP, contacted her.

A written complaint has since been submitted, and the RPF has assured that the matter is being investigated.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight to security lapses on long-distance trains, particularly during early morning hours, and the need for a more responsive mechanism when passengers report crimes on board.

