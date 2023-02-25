Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari rules out return to active politics

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ruled out a return to active politics but said he would continue to serve Uttarakhand to make it self-reliant.

In his first interaction with the media after his resignation as Maharashtra governor, Koshyari said on Friday that he had expressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his desire to resign as he was tired of travelling. Koshyari was appointed the Maharashtra governor in September 2019.

The former MP said he opted to resign as his health was not coping with the daily schedule as governor of the country's largest state.

"It would have been a crime to continue as governor if I could not put in even 16 hours of work in 24 hours," Koshyari, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, said.

Commenting on his tenure as governor during which Maharashtra witnessed much political turmoil, Koshyari said he was used to walking on winding roads.



On his remarks creating controversy as they were believed to be hurting Marathi sentiment, Koshyari said he does not hesitate to apologise even to a child if he feels he has made a mistake.



Referring to one such remark, Koshyari added that he had said something out of excitement for which he apologised immediately after realising that it had hurt people.



However, Koshyari clarified that he had never made any comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Savitribai Phule.



Quitting as the governor two years before the end of his tenure showed that he was not running after money or a position of power, he said.



Replying to a question on the subject, the octogenarian said there was no possibility of his "returning to active politics".



"However, I will continue to serve Uttarakhand to make it a self-reliant state. I want it to become as pure as the Himalayas and sacred as the Ganga.



"My support to the BJP in its efforts of nation building will continue," he added.



He said he had resigned from the BJP over two years ago but one could still follow an ideology even without being in a party.



Koshyari also expressed gratitude for the respect and opportunities he got from the BJP.



Seen as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puishkar Singh Dhami's political mentor, Koshyari was full of praise for him and said he is doing a good job.



"Even the prime minister has said this about him. I also feel he is working with full dedication," he said.



Dhami was Koshyari's officer on special duty when he was chief minister of Uttarakhand from October 2001 to March 2002.