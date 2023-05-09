Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passed away on Tuesday after being unwell for a few days, said party officials.

The former Mayor of Mumbai was 63 years old and suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

His mortal remains will be kept at Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya, Santacruz East, for the last darshan. After that, the funeral procession will leave for the crematorium at Teachers Colony Bandra Crematorium, the officials said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed his condolences and said, "Loyal Shiv Sainik, a great teacher, a knowledgeable corporator with knowledge of teachers' questions and mayor of Mumbai. My humble tribute to him!"

Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique also expressed his condolences.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of the former mayor of Mumbai - Shri Vishwanath Mahadeshwar ji. My sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones in this tough time," he tweeted.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was the Mayor of Mumbai from 2017 to 2019 and also chaired the Standing Committee.

