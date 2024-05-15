Former Minister And Veteran Congress Leader Dambarudhar Ulaka Passes Away

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Dambarudhar Ulaka passed away, said reports on Wednesday. He died at the age of 87.According to reports, he died in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment. He passed away at 10:50 pm yesterday that is on Tuesday. He was elected times as an MLA from Rayagada district Bishamcuttack on Congress ticket.

In 1974, Dambarudhar was first elected to the Legislative Assembly as an MLA from Rayagada district Bishmaktak. Later he was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1977, 1980, 1985 and 1995.In 1985, he became Minister of Employment, Urban Development and Forests and Environment. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the senior leaders demise.

Murmu said Ulaka worked for the welfare of people, especially the deprived and the underprivileged. "Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Dambarudhar Ulaka who served as minister in Odisha government. Shri Ulaka worked for the welfare of people, especially the deprived and underprivileged. I extend my condolences to his family members and followers," Murmu said on 'X'.