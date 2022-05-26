Former minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of new Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral!

In a shocking incident, Former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan walked out of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new L-G Vinai Saxena today over confusion in the seating arrangement.“Does Indian Godi Media have guts to upload this video? Looks like BJP MP Dr. Harshvardhan is very angry for not getting a seat in oath taking ceremony og lieutenant governor Vinaki Kumar Saxena. This is what happens to ex. Ministers & senior leaders in BJP,” tweeted Rohan Gupta, the social media in-charge of the Congress.

Looks like BJP MP Dr. Harshvardhan is very angry for not getting a seat in oath taking ceremony of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. This is what happens to ex. Ministers & senior leaders in BJP. pic.twitter.com/UrP8dj9Exh — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) May 26, 2022

Gupta also shared a clip of the former Union health minister leaving the venue; the oath-taking took place at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the lieutenant governor.“What happened sir?” a male voice is heard asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, to which the latter responds in Hindi, “They didn't keep seats (reserved) for Parliament members.”Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed the 22nd LG of Delhi on Monday, five days after his predecessor, Anil Baijal, put in papers citing ‘personal reasons.’

