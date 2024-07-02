Former MoS Nisith Pramanik challenges LS poll results in Calcutta HC

Kolkata, July 2 Former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Cooch Behar on a BJP ticket, filed an election petition at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday challenging the poll results.

The petition has been admitted and is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Pramanik is the third BJP candidate from West Bengal to file an election petition in the Calcutta High Court following their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections after Rakha Patra (Basirhat) and actor-politician Hiran Chatterjee (Ghatal).

Pramanik, who got elected to the Lok Sabha from Cooch Behar in 2019, lost to Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia of the Trinamool Congress by a margin of over 39,000 votes.

Immediately after the election results were announced on June 4, Pramanik alleged that several EVMs were replaced at the counting centres. He also alleged election malpractices at 8 per cent of the booths in Cooch Behar on the polling day.

To recall, soon after the declaration of poll results, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that election petitions will be filed demanding the scrapping of polls in a number of constituencies, including the three from where petitions have been filed now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor